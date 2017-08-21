It Looks Like It’s All Over For Another Love Island Couple…

We've got some sad news about one of the most popular Love Island couples...

Love Island‘s Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison appear to have decided to call it quits.

The pair might have been one of the newest couples to have come out of the ITV2 show, with Georgia being one of the last bombshell islanders to arrive into the villa, but Sam and Georgia proved themselves to be pretty popular with viewers.

See: Is Love Island’s Jonny Now Dating A Made In Chelsea Girl?

Sharing their first kiss on the ITV2 show, the pair decided to continue seeing each other on the outside – and it all seemed to be going well.

But now, almost a month after the show’s final, Georgia has taken to social media to confirm that they have ended their romance.

Taking to her Twitter account, the former TOWIE star wrote: ‘Would like to confirm that myself and Sam are no longer together…’

Georgia then added: ‘Unfortunately for some men one girl isn’t always enough’.

Eep.

Her followers were quick to offer words of support, with fellow islanders Chloe Crowhurst and Amber Davies being among them.

It also seems as though a few fans were left wondering whether Sam might have ‘cheated’ on her.

Georgia wasted no time in clearing things up, following up with another tweet that read: ‘I’m not saying @SamGowland123 cheated … that’s not the case our relationship pretty much broke down a couple of weeks ago now’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She continued: ‘But following on from his social media posts last night I felt it’s best to announce we are both single.’

Strong squad for day 20 of 40 days n 40 nights #Boozing 🍺 A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Sam appears to have been partying quite a bit recently, sharing a number of Instagram snaps of himself with the Geordie Shore cast, as well as TOWIE’s Pete Wicks.

👊👊👊 #ItWasntMe 😂 A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Despite their split, it seems as though Georgia and Sam are still friends, with the pair of them posing together – alongside Tyla Carr – for one of his most recent pictures.

Hitting back at a fan who questioned the Love Island lady’s intentions on the ITV2 show, Georgia also wrote: ‘I can gaurantee I went in to the villa with the hopes of finding love.

‘Fingers crossed I find it outside the villa instead [sic]’.

We sure hope you do, G.