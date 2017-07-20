Love Island’s Sam Makes Some Shocking Claims About Gabby And Marcel

The dumped islander still seems convinced that Gabby's feelings are 'fake'...

Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison have become the latest couple to be dumped from the Love Island villa.

The islanders were rewarded with a lavish glitter party for completing the baby task, but it all ended with an emotional gathering around the fire pit. After announcing that Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie and Sam and Georgia were at risk, the final text confirmed that original islander Sam and his new lady had the fewest votes.

It’s no secret that Sam, 21, had some pretty strong feelings about fellow islander Gabby while in the villa – particularly after the unfortunate results in the lie detector test.

Following his exit from the ITV2 show, Sam has made some pretty bold claims about Garcel. According to the Geordie, the blonde dancer had a ‘game plan’ when she arrived on the island – choosing to couple-up with Marcel because of his popularity with the public.

‘Gabby is playing on the fact that she knows Marcel is well liked.

‘She watched the show before going in and knows that the public are on his side,’ he said.

Sam then went on to accuse Gabby of being ‘bitchy’ towards her man behind his back.

Continuing his exclusive chat with The Sun, he added: ‘It’s the way she acts around him. Marcel will be talking when we’re all at dinner and she’s sat there pulling faces behind his back – she can be really bitchy towards him so I find her all a bit fake really.’

Ouch.

Georgia, who previously starred on The Only Way Is Essex, chimed in: ‘She has been caught out with Marcel and the girls – if you can be two-faced like that towards the girls then you can’t trust that she’s sincere about her feelings towards Marcel.’

After the lie detector test, Gabby decided it was time to execute her plan to tell Marc’ that she loves him.

The pair – who were previously seen as the strongest couple in the villa – appear to have put the drama behind them, but will be public continue to back them?

That’s down to you!