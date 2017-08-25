Former islander Rykard has made some strong allegations about the Love Island winner...

Last night saw a whole host of the Love Island lot turning out to celebrate 2017’s winner, Kem Cetinay, on his exciting collaboration with BoohooMAN.

But unfortunately things didn’t seem to go completely to plan, as last year’s islander Rykard Jenkins took to Twitter after the fashion party to accuse Kem and his friends of ‘attacking’ him outside of the club.

‘So @KemCetinay and his boys just attacked me because apparently I was flirting with Amber,’ he alleged on social media.

After a string of tweets about the situation, he later claimed: ‘It takes more than 4 geezers punching me in the head to knock me out.’

The reality star even posted a snap of his bruised face, alleging: ‘this is @KemCetinay and his boys. #safe’.

Those are some pretty shocking allegations. But what’s Kem’s side of the story?

Well, he seems pretty gutted to have been accused of something that he flatly denies being involved in.

Taking to Twitter following their night out, Kem posted: ‘Just got back to hotel with @Amber_Davies7 not a clue whats gone on, but I hope everyone is okay and thanks for supporting x’ [sic].

After seeing the allegations, the Essex barber later released a statement on social media.

It read: ‘I have just woken up and seen all this madness.. I am literally so gutted about this situation that took place outside the club. Firstly that someone got hurt but secondly that my name has been dragged into something which I had absolutely nothing to do with myself…

‘The launch was the biggest and most proudest night of my career which I spent with Amber and my family undertaking press and interviews. The situation will be dealt with by the club and I hope is all resolved but it’s upsetting that this violence has been used on my night with my family around me. [sic]’

Amber also tweeted: ‘@KemCetinay don’t let anyone ruin your night you haven’t done anything wrong! Sleepy time for me and my boy xxx [sic]’.

A representative for Kem has also stated: ‘A small altercation took place outside Kem’s launch party last night. Kem was inside at the time and was not involved.’

Fans of both Rykard and Kem have been flooding the stars with their love and support.

Let’s just hope these two can sort it out soon, and that everyone is okay.

By Emily Jefferies