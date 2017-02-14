Caroline Flack Is Officially Returning For A New Series Of Love Island

And we can hardly contain our excitement

There’s something about other peoples’ relationships that has us hooked – which is why we’re thrilled Love Island is set to return to ITV2 this summer.

Cue flirting, naughty behaviour and LOTS of drama.

Back at the helm to introduce a fresh batch of Islanders are Caroline Flack and our favourite voice over man, Iain Stirling. YAY.

Happy Valentines ….We're back . And this time we have a live spin off show ❤ LOVE ISLAND 2017 A post shared by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:41am PST

No doubt the new cast will be hoping to emulate the success of last year’s show, which produced an incredible five love matches.

Winners Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, newly-engaged Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott, Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodham and even Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton are still going strong.

As we all know, Caroline’s main role last year saw her hanging out in Mallorca and dropping into the villa to deliver bombshells to the contestants.

But this time round, she’ll also host a brand new weekly live studio show. Although, unfortunately for the 37-year-old presenter, that’s being filmed in a less glamorous location in the UK.

The new show will see Cazza chatting to a panel of celebrity guests, and offer viewers a sneaky peek at goings on in the villa.

There’ll also be exclusive interviews with evicted housemates – and so much gossip. We’re expecting it to be the juiciest series to date.

Commissioning editor for ITV Comedy and Entertainment, Amanda Stavri, says: ‘Last year, Love Island became a real part of the national conversation and now, our new studio show will help feed our viewers’ appetite for more.

‘If the twists and turns are anywhere near as fast paced as last year, it looks like Caroline and our studio guests will have plenty to talk about…’

If you think you’d like to be one of those lucky-in-love hopefuls – we’re seriously considering it – casting is now underway for singletons looking for summer everlasting love.

Applicants can find more information here

Roll on summer…

By Jenni McKnight