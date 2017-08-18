Okay we did not see THIS coming...

Love Island‘s Olivia Buckland is known for her bold and brilliant sense of style, and the reality star has certainly experimented with her hair in the past…

BUT this new change could be the most surprising – and most gorgeous – shade switch-up yet.

Yep, Liv’s gone PURPLE. And it’s serious goals.

Purple rain UPP IN HURRR. Absolutely unreal handmade wig by my guy @carlbembridgehair he is the KING. Make Up done by my queenie @fern_makeup 💜 I am FEELIN all kinds of ways. Let's do this sonus festival I'm ready for ya 😝💜🔮🤘🏼 A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Taking to Instagram to show off the new look, Olivia wrote: ‘Purple rain UPP IN HURRR. Absolutely unreal handmade wig by my guy @carlbembridgehair he is the KING. Make Up done by my queenie @fern_makeup 💜 I am FEELIN all kinds of ways. Let’s do this sonus festival I’m ready for ya 😝💜🔮🤘🏼 [sic]’.

See: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Debuts One Gorgeous Hair Makeover

Okay. So it may just be a wig, but we are seriously loving this look on Liv.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones, as boyfriend Alex Bowen shared the same sultry snap and boasted about his fiancee.

He wrote: ‘My purple b***h be fire 🦄🔥 jheezeeeee.. @carlbembridgehair come round and do this s*** more often 😂 [sic]’.

That’s one proud boyfriend.

New hair equals night out to get dressed up and run around like a unicorn 🦄 Spicy little red Dress from @missyempire 😍❤️✌🏽 #OlivesOutfits A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Giving her fans another look at the new ‘do, Liv captioned a follow-up snap: ‘New hair equals night out to get dressed up and run around like a unicorn 🦄 Spicy little red Dress from @missyempire 😍❤️✌🏽 #OlivesOutfits’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And fans were going into meltdown over Liv’s new look.

‘Omg if it weren’t for your tattoo I would have never recognised you! Wow that’s amazing,’ one follower wrote.

Another gushed: ‘honestly, you are stunning!!!!! You must keep your hair like this!!!! You are slaaaaying ❤️🔥’ [sic].

Others asked Olivia to make the purple a permanent look, with comments including: ‘Please have you hair this colour for good!! It’s unreeeeeeal liv’ [sic].

Liv took to her own post to thank her fans: ‘Ahhhh Thankyou so much for all your beautiful lovely comments love you all 💜🦄💜🦄’ [sic].

We totally agree.

Olivia is looking like FIRE.

By Emily Jefferies