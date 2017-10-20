Has Olivia Buckland Just Accidentally Started A New Beauty Trend?

Fans are LOVING this new look on Liv...

Love Island‘s Olivia Buckland has certainly mixed up her style over the last year, and we are always excited to see what she pulls out the beauty bag next.

But this new look for Liv wasn’t exactly planned…

When posting snaps from a night out with best pal and former LI co-star Cara De La Hoyde, fans were LOVING Olivia’s new make-up look.

‘What was so different?’ we hear you ask. Well, Liv completely ditched the eye make-up and instead just rocked a bold, dark lip and striking brows.

What a ridiculously exciting day of plans for 2018 🤘🏽 shirt blouse from @motelrocks #MotelRocks #OlivesOutfits 💕💖 A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Whilst followers were inundating the reality TV star with compliments on this new style, it turns out that it wasn’t actually on purpose…

Nope, Liv couldn’t wear eye make-up due to a recent eye surgery.

Trust Olivia to turn surgery into a chic new style, eh?

Drawing attention to the blonde beauty’s enviable pout and eye-catching brows, the lack eye make-up went down a storm with fans.

I want to take a million pictures in this outfit. @prettylittlething you slay my existence. Top, trousers & necklace all from PLT. Tape London for Tangle Teezer event ❤️🥂😍 #OlivesOutfits A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

‘You absolutely don’t need the eye make up babe. Beautiful with and without. A natural beauty with a gorgeous heart ❤,’ praised one, and another agreed: ‘Love your whole look, those shoes 👠😳oh my!! Love them, plus u look even more gorgeous without eye makeup 😘 xx’

‘She really does not need eye make up she looks stunning as always xx,’ commented a third, while another wrote: ‘I really like the no make up on the eyes! I know you don’t have much choice at the moment but I think it’s very “runway”… if that makes sense haha’

And it was clearly a very popular opinion as more fans flooded in their compliments such as: ‘absolutely love your make up like this 😍 I’m the same I prefer my eyes without stuff on them xxx you look incredible girl’ and ‘Absolutely love this look!! 😍 I love the minimal eyemakeup look with bold lips and brows! 👌Lets us give our poor lashes a break too 😂’

Let’s face it, does Liv EVER get it wrong?!