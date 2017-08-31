Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confuses Fans With Throwback Snap

The reality star has shared a post about her Love Island experience, and fans have reacted...

It’s safe to say that a lot of people are invested in Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes’ relationship.

The pair had something of a rocky road during their time on the ITV2 show this summer. But they finally made things official – with an adorable list that highlighted Chris’s iced gem hair – and made it all the way to the final.

Since arriving back to the UK, the pair seem to have gone from strength-to-strength.

They’ve been posting a number of adorably loved-up selfies to social media, and speaking openly about their future together.

But Olivia, 26, has just posted an update to Instagram that has left some fans worrying about their relationship.

Sharing a throwback snap from their time on Love Island, Olivia wrote: ‘When life was so simple. But we didn’t even know it…’

Naturally, many of her 1.4 million followers sat up and took notice, with comments including: ‘Stay strong lovelies’ and ‘What’s no simple now… [sic]’.

Another pointed out that things weren’t so ‘simple’ for them whilst on the show, writing: ‘it was that simple you kept falling out all the time 😂😂…’

Others, however, jumped in with praise for the reality TV couple.

Reactions included: ‘Relationship goals 💜💜’ and ‘Gorgeous couple, inside and out! You Olivia are my favourite of all time reality TV!! You are so real so honest, so darn funny!! 💞 [sic]’.

Chris, 24, recently spoke out about the pressure of their newfound fame, so perhaps this has something to do with Olivia’s cryptic words.

Admitting that he isn’t really loving being in the spotlight, he told new!: ‘I hate it. I hate fame straight up. I’m nice, so I smile all the time when people want photos but I don’t enjoy it.

‘It’s a different lifestyle and at times I miss home because all my mates are that way and my family and stuff.’

We hope these two stay strong.