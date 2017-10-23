Olivia Attwood’s Family Speak Out About Her Rumoured ‘Pregnancy’

Fans thought Liv and Chris could be expecting...

Our hearts broke a tiny bit each evening over summer as we took to the sofa and watched Olivia Attwood showcase her incredible bikini-body on ITV2’s Love Island.

Let’s face it, the blonde beauty has a figure to die for.

But surprisingly, fans of the reality TV star thought super slim Liv could be pregnant after she posted this stunning snap at Ascot with her beau Chris Hughes.

🐎🥂What a fabulous day #Championsday @ascotracecourse (dress by @foreveruniqueofficial) A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

One follower asked: ‘U look beautiful ‘ lovely couple ! Also she looks pregnant too!? Something to tell us ? [sic]’ while another simply wrote: ‘Pregnant 🤰🏻’

The increasing speculation then led to Olivia’s younger brother Max to stick up for his big sis and put the story straight…

See: Love Island’s Emma-Jane Woodhams Makes Heartbreaking Pregnancy Confession

Commenting on the post, he wrote: ‘Lol ya’ll mad for thinking she’s pregnant, knowing liv she probably necked a nugget share box to her self before she went to the races that’s all 🙄 [sic]’

You can tell he’s an Attwood, can’t you?

My sister/best friend who makes me proud on a daily basis 🤓 A post shared by Max Attwood (@maxattwood1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

And many fans of the LI star were quick to join Max in defending her figure.

More: Olivia Attwood Reveals Chris Hughes Is A ‘Jealous’ And ‘Protective’ Boyfriend

‘Who cares if she is pregnant or not!’ one follower slammed the speculation. ‘nothing to do with you lot, people can put on weight n look different in different clothes! And Chris suit is lush you lot are just jealous cos you could ever wear it! So stop being haters on the suit &the belly fully of nuggets! 🙌 [sic]’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

A second fan commented: ‘this is so sad. leave her alone, she literally doesn’t look pregnant,’ which was supported by another: ‘no she doesn’t. She just has a shapely tum, even though there’s nothing of her. I’m jealous!’

‘What belly ?’ another baffled fan asked. ‘Wow people are so opinionated. She probably just had a burger 🍔 👍🏻 we all get belly bloat it’s called eating 😂 #leaveitout [sic]’

So it looks like Liv’s ‘pregnant’ look is better than us on a good day…