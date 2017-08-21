Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Reveals She’s Received Death Threats

We were so sad to find this out about Olivia...

Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood appeared on Victoria Derbyshire this morning to talk about the increasing issue of online abuse.

Liv was a controversial character in the ITV2 summer show due to her turbulent relationship with fan favourite Chris Hughes, and now the blonde beauty has spoken out about how serious the trolling got.

‘When I was on the show, unfortunately a lot of the abuse was directed at my family, because obviously I was in the bubble of Love Island,’ Liv explained.

‘Ever since I came out, it’s all been online, a lot of it I couldn’t repeat on breakfast television. It’s pretty severe, it’s death threats, it’s personal comments. It’s quite extreme.’

See: It Looks Like It’s All Over For Another Love Island Couple…

When the presenter appeared understandably shocked, Liv clarified: ‘Yeah, a significant amount. Just things like: “You should die.”‘

The reality star continued: ‘There’s not specific reasons, I think people watch the show and feel like they know you from watching a certain hour and then they want to express how they feel to you, and because they are hiding behind a keyboard they’re able to get that really severe opinion across which they believe there are no consequences to, which often there aren’t.

‘I made a conscious effort to try and not let it affect me, I went into the industry with my eyes open. Unfortunately before I came into this industry I was warned: “This is something that you will have to put up with.”‘

More: Exclusive! Love Island’s Olivia Says Chris Hughes Gives Her Confidence

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Olivia went on to explain that some of her fellow islanders have faced similar abuse.

She said: ‘I’m not the only cast member who has faced this and I think that’s so sad that you go and work in the public eye and you’re warned: “You will have to tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

‘It’s quite an issue that we normalise it to that extent.’

We hate hearing this. Well done to Olivia for speaking out about the issue.

By Emily Jefferies