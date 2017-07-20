Love Island’s Olivia And Chris Spark ‘Sexist’ Conversation With Baby Task

Baby Cash Hughes was the talk of the internet last night. But, alongside the hilarity, there was a more serious conversation surrounding the Love Island moment...

Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have been one of the most talked-about couples on this series, largely down to the on/off nature of their romance.

But during Wednesday night’s episode, they got tongues wagging for a whole other reason.

Enter, Cash Hughes.

Yup. The latest instalment of the reality show was one of most anticipated – the baby challenge.

See: Some Murky Claims About Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt Have Emerged

Chris and Olivia – who seem to have put their differences behind them – became the proud parents to a little boy.

And the fact that they named him Cash Hughes (say it quickly, and you’ll get it) says everything you need to know about their banter.

Welcome to the world Cash Hughes 💰🥜😂 #loveisland #teamliv A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

It’s safe to say that Chris became pretty attached to his little bundle of joy, showing him around the villa (and introducing him to the swimming pool) and keeping him safe from the sun’s rays with factor 50 and a sun hat.

Bless.

The internet couldn’t quite cope with how hilarious/adorable the whole thing was.

But Olivia’s reaction sparked a bit of a reaction on Twitter. And it’s all down to one particular comment that she made.

Whilst the new parents (lol) were sitting in the garden with their bubba, Chris became a little emotional.

‘Why am I crying? It’s ’cause I care about the baby,’ he said.

Chris the polar bear's heart has 100% melted 💗👶 #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Olivia looked confused, but then swiftly told him to ‘man up.’ Er.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘You don’t want to set that kind of example [for our son],’ she said.

She continued: ‘Man up. It’s a boy and you want him to…’, before trailing off.

It was pretty clear that she wasn’t impressed with Chris’s willingness to show his emotions. Sigh.

Twitter reacted accordingly, with one viewer blasting: ‘Olivia putting the final nail in her coffin telling chris that crying is a bad example to set for their “son”. Boys cry too Olivia x’ [sic].

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Liv telling Chris to man up when he was crying shows sexism towards men does exist #LoveIsland,’ another added.

In fact, Chris has previously been championed by a mental health charity for being so open with his feelings on the show.

Signpost – an organisation that provides counselling – took to Twitter during a past episode to announce: ‘They say men younger & older don’t feel safe to show their emotions … shout out to Chris #LoveIsland for being himself and bearing all 💔’.

We couldn’t agree more.

It’s about time that we squash the gender stereotypes and encourage everyone to be open about how they’re feeling inside.

Way to go, Chris.