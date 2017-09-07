Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Looks Like A Total Babe With Brown Hair

The reality TV star ditched her signature blonde locks in favour of a darker shade. And 🔥🔥🔥...

You might recall that Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood has already taken a trip to the hairdressers since touching back down in the UK.

Well, after seven weeks in the sun – and away from the ‘real’ world – who could blame her?

At the time, the bubbly blonde opted for a shorter ‘do, with fans loving the transformation on Instagram.

Me and my new 💇🏼 are out ✈️ A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

But Olivia has been experimenting with her look once again – and, now, it seems as though she’s opted for a much bigger hairover.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 26-year-old posed for a series of selfies and videos with a dark brunette mane.

And boy, did it look like FIRE.

Olivia tagged Carl Bembridge, the celebrity hairdresser & wigmaker, and we have to admit that we were a little disappointed to learn that it was a wig.

The reality star certainly suits the dark side of life, so here’s hoping that we get to see this look a little more often.

And her fans seemed to agree.

When Olivia posted a photo to the ‘gram with her old blonde locks, her followers commented with reactions such as: ‘Noooooo! You being brunette looked actually amazing 😫😫😫’ and ‘I preferred u brown thought it looked lovely… [sic]’.

Ok so I didn't actually go brown 🙈 I was playing dress up with a @carlbembridgehair custom wig! 👸🏽 I still think blondes have more fun? 🤷🏼‍♀️ (glam; @makeupby_sarahx ) A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Olivia’s makeover comes two weeks after best friend Jess Shears swapped out her signature brunette shade in favour of a bright blonde wig from the very same hair guru.

At the time, Jess posed alongside her Love Island BFF, writing: ‘Absolutely loving mine and @oliviajade_attwood GLAM today by the amazing @fern_makeup and@carlbembridgehair ❤️ loving my wig…’

Who doesn’t enjoy a celebrity transformation, eh?