Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Looks Like A Total Babe With Brown Hair
The reality TV star ditched her signature blonde locks in favour of a darker shade. And 🔥🔥🔥...
You might recall that Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood has already taken a trip to the hairdressers since touching back down in the UK.
Well, after seven weeks in the sun – and away from the ‘real’ world – who could blame her?
At the time, the bubbly blonde opted for a shorter ‘do, with fans loving the transformation on Instagram.
But Olivia has been experimenting with her look once again – and, now, it seems as though she’s opted for a much bigger hairover.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 26-year-old posed for a series of selfies and videos with a dark brunette mane.
And boy, did it look like FIRE.
Olivia tagged Carl Bembridge, the celebrity hairdresser & wigmaker, and we have to admit that we were a little disappointed to learn that it was a wig.
The reality star certainly suits the dark side of life, so here’s hoping that we get to see this look a little more often.
And her fans seemed to agree.
When Olivia posted a photo to the ‘gram with her old blonde locks, her followers commented with reactions such as: ‘Noooooo! You being brunette looked actually amazing 😫😫😫’ and ‘I preferred u brown thought it looked lovely… [sic]’.
Olivia’s makeover comes two weeks after best friend Jess Shears swapped out her signature brunette shade in favour of a bright blonde wig from the very same hair guru.
At the time, Jess posed alongside her Love Island BFF, writing: ‘Absolutely loving mine and @oliviajade_attwood GLAM today by the amazing @fern_makeup and@carlbembridgehair ❤️ loving my wig…’
Who doesn’t enjoy a celebrity transformation, eh?