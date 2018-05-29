Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Announce Their Own TV Show

Alex & Olivia Said Yes comes to our screens in September...

The brand new Love Island contestants may have just been revealed, but we’ve also got some very exciting news about two former islanders.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who met during Love Island 2016 and have been together ever since, have just announced that they have landed their very own TV show.

Taking to Twitter to share the news with fans, Alex wrote: ‘So it’s an exciting day me and @OliviaDBuck have our own show coming “Alex and Olivia said YES!” [sic].’

Olivia, on the other hand, confirmed the news in her column. ‘It’s all very real, honest and open and features some drama and bridezilla moments,’ she explained in new! magazine.

The show is set to air around the time of their wedding day, and promises VIP access – including a star-studded reception party – and exclusive footage of the preparations for their big day.

‘It will show all the planning, including picking the dress, the cake, the food and the venue.

‘It will also show some of the wedding,’ the 24-year-old revealed.

This comes after Olivia took part in Say Yes To The Dress earlier this year.

Olivia & Alex Said Yes will air in September on TLC, and will also be available on Sky, Virgin and BT.