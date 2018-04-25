Love Island Is Coming To Netflix And We’re Prepared To Say Goodbye To Our Social Lives

YASSSS

While we were sitting here minding our own business and waiting for Love Island 2018 to kick off – not long now, people – we were given a piece of information that is going to tide us over ’til the new contestants touch down in Majorca.

Yep, the LI villa is going to hit our screens even sooner than we thought – as series one and two of the hit ITV2 dating show will be available to stream on Netflix from next week.

WE KNOW.

Whilst last year’s series won’t be available on the platform just yet – sorry Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes fans – we will be able to remind ourselves of the Love Island 2015 re-launch.

Think ‘BRING ON THE JONATHAN’ and Jessica Hayes‘ rollercoaster of a ride to the winning spot.

We even had a real life proposal.

And who can forget about Love Island 2016?

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were our winners; they’ve since welcomed their very first child together and, after a brief split, are still going strong.

Love is real, guys.

Malin Andersson arguably became the talking point of the series though, thanks to her very public split from fellow islander Terry Walsh – and the showdown that followed.

Both seasons of Love Island will come to Netflix on May 1.

It’s going to be a long, hot summer…