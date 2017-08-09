Love Island’s Montana Gives Us An Insight Into Her And Alex’s Split

'Things don’t always work out the way we think'

Love Island‘s Montana Brown has opened up about her split from Alex Beattie for the first time.

The pair confirmed yesterday morning that they’d gone their separate ways, after making things official on the ITV2 show. *Sobs*.

Mon’, 21, announced the news on Twitter, writing: ‘Alex and I have decided to split.

‘Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn’t been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him.’

Alex, also 21, added on his page: ‘Me and Montana met yesterday and have decided that it’s best to call it a day with relationship with each other.

‘It’s been very hard on the outside to make us work how we desired. I still have strong feelings towards her and will be remaining close friends and supporting her throughout everything.’

Now Montana has gone into a little more detail about the break-up, while chatting to fans in an Instagram Live video last night.

According to OK!, she explained: ‘Things don’t always work out the way we think. We’re still very civil, we speak quite often. He’s a very nice guy.’

She then warned other girls: ‘Don’t slide into his DMs just yet. Let the wounds heal.’

Eeep. When asked if she ‘still loves’ the Newcastle hunk, she admitted: ‘No, I didn’t love him. I still like him but he’s very far away.’

Rumours had been flying about Montana and Alex’s relationship since they returned to the UK last month.

Their Instagram followers noticed that they’d been suspiciously absent from each other’s pages, and Mon’ recently told The Sun: ‘We are doing our thing at the moment.’

We guess it just wasn’t meant to be 😢. We’re sending all our love to both Alex and Mon’ RN.