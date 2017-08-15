Love Island’s Montana Is Accused Of Photoshopping An Instagram Snap

Poor Mon' has been criticised for supposedly editing this picture...

Love Island‘s Montana Brown has been pretty busy since the leaving the ITV2 reality show.

Coming in fifth place with then-boyfriend Alex Beattie, Montana announced the pair had ended things in a note posted on her Instagram story.

This read: ‘Alex and I have decided to split. Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn’t been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him.’

But unfortunately, it looks like Mon’s got a lot more on her mind than just the break-up. She recently announced she’s become the first UK ambassador for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

And the celebrity lifestyle seems to agree with her, as she’s now jetted off to Beverly Hills with the PLT crew – and shared this jaw-dropping snap on Instagram…

First morning in LA, sunny side up 👀🍳 A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

It’s not fair, is it?!

Teasing her followers, the Hertfordshire girl captioned the pic: ‘First morning in LA, sunny side up 👀🍳.’

But while the majority of comments were positive, a few followers decided to criticise Montana for ‘editing’ her figure.

‘I swear it looks bigger here than in the show?’ one posted, while another wrote: ‘Photoshop look closely airbrush 😉😉 [sic].’

Others questioned the background, with messages including: ‘Another one using Facetune on her bum (curved buildings/rail each side) wonder if she’ll block me like Kady did 🙄,’ and ‘Shame that the glass is bent 😂😂😂😂.’

Hmm. However, fellow islanders Gabby Allen and Camilla Thurlow showed their support and praise for their pal, gushing: ‘Oh my days 💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ and ‘You look absolutely phenomenal! 😘.’

Well, we think Montana looks AMAZING. What would be the need for Photoshopping?!

By Emily Jefferies