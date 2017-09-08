Love Island’s Montana Tells Us Everything About Her New PLT Line

This is SO exciting!

Love Island‘s Montana Brown has recently announced her incredible line for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

And guys, if you haven’t already checked it out – you seriously need to.

But what makes it different from other ranges? Montana discussed it all with us…

‘I think other ranges try and keep with the latest fashion trends whereas I’m trying to keep timeless pieces in the range that you can wear whenever, that suit any age, any size, any year,’ Montana explained. ‘Quite classic pieces, everyone needs an LBD in the wardrobe to go to.’

The 22-year-old also divulged her secrets to a perfect date night outfit: ‘High-waisted jeans, glam top, bomber jacket with a choker and heeled boots. So it’s not too try-hard, like I could have woken up like this.’

Montana went on to reveal which style icons she would love to see in her stunning pieces: ‘I mean, I’d love to see Victoria Beckham wearing one of my pieces but I just think that’s a bit far-fetched. I’m going to dream big. Or Rosie Huntington-Whitely. That would be the dream because they’re such fashion icons.’

The brunette beauty revealed what fashion trends she would never get into…

‘I don’t like big prints, like yellow/orange garish pieces. Unless you’re Bella or Gigi Hadid I just think they look awful. They’re very hard to pull off,’ she told us. ‘Or a kitten heel. You’d have to pay me millions to wear a kitten heel. It’s not going to happen.’

Montana showed off her style in the Love Island villa, but who did she think was the best dressed?!

‘We were all really different!’ she insisted. ‘Gabby’s got a quirky style so she’s obviously really well dressed, half of the stuff in her wardrobe I wouldn’t personally wear but she rocked it I’d probably say Amber, she’s got really good style’

But when it came down to the best dressed guy on the show, Montana revealed that one of them had a strange fashion obsession…

‘Kem was the best dressed guy, definitely. He was obsessed with shoes, it’s actually a bit weird. He’s got an absolute shoe addiction,’ she said.

Remember to go and have a scroll through Mon’s PLT range… You won’t regret it! (But your purse might…)