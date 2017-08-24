Ooh, we didn't know these two were so close...

Since leaving Love Island, some of the couples have stuck together but – sadly – many have gone their separate ways.

So while the likes of Olivia and Chris, Kem and Amber and Marcel and Gabby are looking more loved up than EVER, fan favourites such as Montana and Alex and Georgia and Sam have ended their romances.

But what we did not expect was a budding friendship between Mon’ and Muggy Mike…

Taking to Instagram, Montana shared a snap of Mike sitting alongside a mountain of food, captioning it: ‘@lasalachigwell with the brother from another mother’

Okay, so it looks like they’re more pals than anything else BUT don’t they say the best relationships come from friendships, right?

Montana and boyfriend Alex Beattie split up shortly after leaving the show, with Montana posting on her social media that Alex had changed since being back home.

However, a source reportedly told The Sun after the split that Montana didn’t have genuine feelings for Alex in the first place: ‘She played a game in the villa and Alex is only beginning to realise that now.

‘He watched all the other couples happily post photos on Instagram and begged Montana to do the same so he knew her heart was in the right place – but she refused.

‘The only pictures on her page of Alex and her were uploaded by friends and family when she was still in the villa. Alex feels very hurt and humiliated,’ they claimed.

But since the pair ended their romance, they both look like they’ve been making the most of single life and their new found fame… And we can’t blame them!

Another source has previously told The Sun that Montana is focusing on her career more than anything else: ‘Montana is keen to follow her dreams in TV and modelling. She doesn’t like partying so personal appearances in nightclubs aren’t really her thing.’

While Alex seems to be very suited to the party lifestyle, having been snapped enjoying himself with lots of lucky ladies – one of whom was fellow islander Chyna Ellis.

Either way, it’s good to follow all the islanders’ journeys and adventures since leaving the villa.

By Emily Jefferies