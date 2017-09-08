Exclusive: Love Island’s Montana Brown Reveals BIG Career Plans

The Love Island lady has discussed her plans for the future...

It’s safe to say that Love Island‘s Montana Brown is totally smashing it at the moment, having won over hearts across the nation after appearing on the hit ITV2 dating show, and now Mon has just launched her line for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

Pretty impressive, right?

And it looks like Montana is not ready to stop there, as she has exclusively revealed to us the BIG plans she’s got in the works.

So what’s her next step? Well…

‘I really want to hit the fitness scene, but I’m also trying to get some opportunities in broadcasting, presenting and a bit of radio. I’m really looking forward to seeing what opportunities come my way,’ Montana excitedly revealed.

‘I didn’t realise there’d be such an interest in the whole fitness thing so now I’ve seen that there’s obviously an appetite for it, that’s something I’d love to push that more and give fitness tips to people.’

And where does the 22-year-old see herself in five years time?

‘Hopefully with a boyfriend… Hopefully a miracle can happen,’ the brunette beauty laughed. ‘I’d love to be really successful but most importantly just really happy.’

Montana continued: ‘I think it’s really easy, in this industry, to just work-work-work-work all the time, but I think it’s also important to spend time with your friends and family and look after yourself as well.’

But the Hertfordshire girl also revealed something VERY exciting when discussing her long-term dream…

‘I would love to present The X Factor or I’m A Celeb!’ she announced. ‘The entertainment industry would be the dream.’

We could totally see this… Come on ITV producers, make this happen!