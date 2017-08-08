Love Island’s Montana Brown And Alex Beattie Confirm They’ve Split

The couple announced the news on Twitter this morning

We have some heartbreaking news about Love Island‘s Montana Brown and Alex Beattie today.

The couple have confirmed that they’ve ended their romance, after weeks of speculation. WAAAAH.

Montana, 21, took to Twitter this morning to make the announcement, writing: ‘Alex and I have decided to split.

‘Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn’t been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him.’

Alex, also 21, added on his page: ‘Me and Montana met yesterday and have decided that it’s best to call it a day with relationship with each other.

‘It’s been very hard on the outside to make us work how we desired. I still have strong feelings towards her and will be remaining close friends and supporting her throughout everything.’

Rumours had been flying about Montana and Alex since they returned to the UK last month.

The pair made it official while on the show, with Alex asking his lady out during a romantic picnic – and even dropping the ‘L bomb’.

Montana didn’t quite give the response that Alex had been hoping for, admitting that she wasn’t in love just yet.

But nevertheless, they’d seemed pretty smitten when they left in fifth place together. However, their Instagram followers soon noticed they’d been suspiciously absent from each other’s pages.

When Caroline Flack brought the speculation up on the reunion show, they insisted that they’d just been separated by distance.

Montana hails from Hertfordshire, while Alex has been back in his home city of Newcastle.

Alex said: ‘We just live at opposite ends of the country,’ and Montana agreed: ‘It’s not true, he lives way up north.’

But it seems it just wasn’t meant to be 😢. We’re sending all our love to both Alex and Mon’ RN.