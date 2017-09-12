Love Island’s Montana Says She Would ‘Never Say Never’ About Alex

The 22-year-old, who has launched a collection with PLT, has been speaking out about her romance on the show...

Montana Brown has been going from strength-to-strength since her appearance on this year’s Love Island.

The ITVBe series was bigger than ever this summer, with most of the finalists securing huge deals and hitting the one million mark on social media.

Mon’ proved herself to be a pretty popular character on the show, what with her straight-talking (and pretty hilarious) chat and her killer swimwear ‘drobe.

It made sense that she’d be snapped up by a brand and, sure enough, she’s been promoting her debut collection with PrettyLittleThing.com.

Of course, the premise of the show was to find love. Whilst it looked like Montana might have found the man of her dreams in Alex Beattie, the pair soon decided to call it quits when they touched back down in the UK.

But could they ever reunite?

‘We have a lot of things in common. We both like going to the gym, we both really clicked in the villa,’ she explained to the Mail Online.

Addressing their split, Montana added: ‘As soon as we came out the distance was a really big issue. I’m not someone who would want to see someone all the time anyway, but it was more we weren’t seeing each other a lot.

‘We knew we would be really, really busy and it was quite early on to start going out with someone.’

But for shippers everywhere, it seems as though there might still be hope. Montana revealed to the publication: ‘It’s just seeing if he moves closer or something like that… never say never.’

Ooh.

It turns out that having a relationship that was so public didn’t come without its drama, though. She added: ‘I used to get girls messaging me on Twitter saying, “I’m with Alex in a club, he’s with girls and stuff.” To be honest, I completely trusted Alex, he’s a really good guy.

‘It’s just annoying more than anything else. I think relationship-wise I like my private life to stay private and that was the opposite of what happened!’

We can imagine that this would have been pretty difficult to deal with.