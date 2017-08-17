Are Love Island’s Montana And Alex Moving On With Other People?

Fans are jumping to conclusions after seeing these Instagram Story posts...

It’s been a crazy few weeks for Love Island‘s Montana Brown and Alex Beattie.

The pair went official on the ITV2 reality show, with Alex even dropping the ‘L bomb’ before they left the villa in fifth place.

But Montana wasn’t ready to say it back, and they confirmed their split shortly after. WAAAH.

See: Love Island’s Montana Is Accused Of Photoshopping An Instagram Snap

Montana took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing: ‘Alex and I have decided to split.

‘Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn’t been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him.’

Alex added on his page: ‘Me and Montana met yesterday and have decided that it’s best to call it a day with relationship with each other.

‘It’s been very hard on the outside to make us work how we desired. I still have strong feelings towards her and will be remaining close friends and supporting her throughout everything.’

Now rumours are flying around that Mon’ and Alex, both 21, may be moving on with other people.

We’re not sure if our hearts can take it, but okay…

Montana is currently over the pond in LA with PrettyLittleThing, who she recently became the first UK ambassador for.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Apparently Love Island’s Montana Is ‘Pushing’ Kem To Propose To Girlfriend Amber

She shared a pretty selfie on her Instagram Story last night, which showed her cosying up with a male pal. She’d captioned the image ‘Cute’, which obviously got people talking.

Meanwhile, Alex headed out with co-stars Danielle Sellers and Chyna Ellis in London. Chyna was snapped sitting on his lap before they danced the night away in a club together.

TBH, these guys are probably all just friends. But we think it’s pretty clear that the Mon’ and Alex dream is firmly over. *Sobs*.