Love Island’s Montana Brown Speaks Out After Just Missing Out On The Final

After fans pointed out her 'snubbing' of Gabby on Sunday night's show, Montana set the record straight....

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie became the latest couple to get the boot from Love Island on Sunday night’s show.

The loved-up pair just missed out on making the final, which will air tonight at 9pm, after a vote from their fellow islanders landed them in the bottom three. The public then made the final decision to send them home.

Having previously been voted the most popular girl on the ITV2 show, Montana has had a difficult few days. Following a run-in with Gabby Allen and some discussions about Camilla Thurlow, it’s fair to say that public opinion about Montana had started to change a little.

In fact, after Caroline Flack made the announcement that she would be leaving the villa, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but comment on her seemingly frosty behaviour towards Gabby.

‘Montana is a proper sore loser… She didn’t even hug Gabby or Marc. When she was crying like a melt, Marc went & gave her a hug #LoveIsland [sic]’, one fan wrote on Twitter.

Other reactions included: ‘the way Montana and Gabby didn’t say bye once 👀👀👀 #LoveIsIand [sic]’ and ‘Am I the only one who saw that Montana didn’t give gabby a hug ?#LoveIsland’.

Luckily, some of Mon’s fans were quick to defend her, with one writing: ‘Its annoying seeing all these people saying @MontanaRoseB snubbed Gabby last night Gabby made no attempt to even go near Montana #LoveIsland’.

Since her exit from the reality show, Montana has spoken out about some of her more controversial behaviour.

‘We were all encouraged to be bitchy,’ she reportedly explained to the Daily Star.

‘It was in the heat of the moment and I have been guilty of saying some things.’

In fairness, it is a really intense environment.

Since Montana’s words were reported on, an insider from the show is said to have clarified to OK!: ‘Montana meant the circumstances and environment of living in the villa for seven weeks encourages people to be bitchy because it gets very tense…

‘She never said that producers encouraged her to bitchy.’

It seems as though Montana is ready and willing to put any beef with Gabby behind her, though, telling Caroline Flack that she believes they’ll be friends again on the outside.

And we’re pleased to hear it.