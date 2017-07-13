Mike Thalassitis has admitted that he is going to ruffle even more feathers than last time...

Last night’s episode of Love Island brought us the return of ‘Muggy Mike’… And the islanders looked even more shocked than we were.

With Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood’s romance officially over, it’s anyone’s guess what could happen with the arrival of this bombshell.

In a sneak preview for tonight’s episode (13th June) we saw Olivia admit that she had completely ‘lost her head’ now that Mike had returned, with Amber gushing that he looked ‘even better’ than before…

Fans seem to think that his return might spell even more drama for Chris and Olivia, but it looks as though Mike might have a different idea…

Before entering the villa, the footballer opened up about how things will be different this time around.

Spilling his plan for the other islanders, he insisted: ‘Olivia will never get near me again, trust me.’

He added: ‘She and Chris are suited, she got on well with him in there, a lot better than she did with me, we’re just different. We tried to give it a go and it didn’t work.’

Hmm.

Mike continued: ‘The day I came out, I got myself out of the triangle, she told me she liked Chris more so I thought, “You crack on.” Then I was voted out that same night. No hard feelings towards them.’

Sounds like that's that then?!

Sounds like that’s that then?!

So, has Mike got his eye on anyone else in the villa?

Yup. He admitted that he has ‘his eye on Tyla and then Georgia.’ The two single girls, then.

‘I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the two new girls, Tyla and Georgia. I am not looking forward to seeing Kem, Chris or Olivia but it doesn’t phase me,’ he explained.

When asked how he thought the other islanders would react to his shock return, he responded: ‘I think they are going to look like they’ve seen a ghost but I think it’ll be very fun to put me in there and see what happens – they’ll never expect it in a million years.

‘It’ll ruffle some feathers, even more than the first time.’

Eek! We can’t wait.

By Emily Jefferies