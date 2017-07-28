Love Island’s Marcel Admits He Has Withdrawal Symptoms From Gabby

Aw, these two are just too cute...

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen won the hearts of many Love Island viewers this summer.

For weeks it was assumed, by many, that they would win. But after a while, there seemed to be some speculation surrounding their relationship.

Luckily, the loved-up pair made it to the Love Island final and were proud to have come in fourth place.

And since leaving the villa, their romance seems to have gone from strength-to-strength.

The pair, who were one of the first to make things official during their time on the show, have been sharing plenty of PDA snaps on social media.

But the latest one is a little upsetting.

Marc’ shared an adorable couples’ snap on his Instagram page yesterday. But then the former Blazin’ Squad member decided to reflect on his first night without his girlfriend.

SAD TIMES.

‘Not sharing a bed with this one tonight is gonna be weird!!! #withdrawlsymptoms,’ he wrote.

‘…but I’m lookin forward to seeing my house!!! #imcominhome #hometime’ [sic], he added.

Aww, Marc’!

And fans of the couple were quick to show their love on the post.

‘Most realist couple in that villa they should’ve won I ain’t watching next years I mean I was fuming with the result 😭🙈I’m not guna lie only watched it cause marcel and gabby was my fave lol x [sic]’ one wrote.

Other reactions included: ‘You and her are beautiful together…’, ‘if they had babies together they would be gorgeous tbfh,’ and ‘You 2 are an awesome pair!! Well matched 😘 @marcel_rockyb’.

Don’t fret, Garcel fans. Gabby has recently posted a snap and they’re ALREADY reunited.

Lots of fun shooting this am (all will be revealed 😉) so good to be back with my babe, felt like I'd lost an arm! 😩❤️ #loveisland #garcel A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Gabby teased fans as she captioned the adorable selfie: ‘Lots of fun shooting this am (all will be revealed 😉) so good to be back with my babe, felt like I’d lost an arm! 😩❤️ #loveisland #garcel’ [sic].

And again, there was a lot of love shared for the couple on her post.

One follower praised the petite blonde: ‘Stunning @gabbydawnallen lush couple you make, you were my fave plus may I add should’ve won love island I was fuming you never not guna lie lol all the best for the future guys you truly deserve it 👌🏼😎😍😍 [sic]’.

And another agreed: ‘love how you two are proving those who thought it was fake wrong ❣️ proper cute couple x [sic]’.

Keep proving all the haters wrong, you two! We love it.

By Emily Jefferies