Love Island’s Marcel Is ‘Saving Up For A Ring’ For Girlfriend Gabby

Are Gabby and Marcel going to be the next Love Island couple to make an engagement announcement...?!

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville are still going strong.

The pair, who met on reality TV show Love Island this summer, were hit by split rumours last week when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they hadn’t posted photos of one another for a while.

But they’re still going strong, and appear to have been enjoying their very first couples’ holiday since the end of the show.

In fact, they’ve taken the plunge and decided to move in together – and now, they’re even discussing an impending engagement. Ahh!

Following Jess Shears and Dom Lever’s engagement news, Gabby has spoken about the pace of LI relationships: ‘I think in this situation nothing is too soon in my opinion because unless you experience it you can’t know how intense it is and how quickly these relationships develop.’

Opening up to Yahoo Celebrity at the National Lottery Awards, she added: ‘And I think Marcel and I, we’ve paced things, but we’re still moving in together.’

What’s more, she revealed: ‘Marcel has told me he’s saving up for a ring, he told me this one night when we were on our way back home in a cab and I was like, ‘Oh My God!!!’’

Eek!

Gabby had some pretty adorable things to say about her man too.

The 25-year-old explained: ‘When I met him it was just so simple. I’ve never felt like that with someone before. Usually you have an attraction and some form of chemistry or whatever, and then you have to work at it with them.

‘But with him, it was this calm, easy going thing and the fact that we took it at the pace that we did. Now I’m so glad we did that because I think it stood us in good stead. I trust him more than I’ve ever trusted anyone.’

Aww, you guys!