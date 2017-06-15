Fans of the Blazin' star were thrilled for him...

Last night’s Love Island was a proper roller-coaster of emotion.

We were gutted to see everything come tumbling down for Camilla and Jonny, but luckily our boy Marcel was there to mend our broken hearts.

The Blazin’ Squad singer FINALLY got the girl and secured his romance with new blonde Gabby with a cheeky kiss.

He got off to a pretty tough start in the show when not one girl chose him at the first coupling, and since then has had no luck with any of the Love Island ladies.

But when Gabby entered the villa, there were immediately sparks between the pair of them.

Having been on a date and spent some quality time together working out (‘couples who train together, stay together’) Marcel and Gabby enjoyed an evening smooch.

The singer has built up a pretty big fan base whilst being in the villa with his kind words and Blazin’ references, and viewers across the UK were SO happy that he’d finally found someone.

‘When Marcel FINALLY got his kiss,’ one fan celebrated.

Another wrote: ‘Ask me how happy i am that my boy marcel is finally cracking on’ [sic],’ while one viewer confessed: ‘Found myself applauding the moment Marcel necked on.’

Ibiza Weekender and Ex On The Beach star Jordan Davis said: ‘YES MARCEL.. making movements & finally gets his kiss.’

‘I swear I’m not the only one who got soooo excited for Marcel and Gabby having their first proper we like each other kiss,’ a happy fan tweeted.

Nope, you certainly weren’t!

‘Awwwww that kiss between Marcel and Gabby was SO sweet,’ another thrilled viewer shared.

He’s already been described as a ‘national treasure’ by fans, and it looks like viewers are just falling more and more in love with Marcel.

Could his romance with Gabby stand the test of time?

By Emily Jefferies