Love Island’s Marcel Somerville Announces Something Very Exciting

The 31-year-old is having a pretty amazing time RN...

We have some very exciting news about Love Island‘s Marcel Somerville.

The 31-year-old has revealed that he’s releasing his debut solo single, writing on Twitter last night: ‘#announcement No.2 I will be releasing my debut single ‘Someone’ this Friday on ITunes! Check out my Instagram tomorrow for an exclusive!’

Of course, fans are pretty excited. Replies include: ‘Best of luck fella, looking forward to hearing it,’ and: ‘Wow 😁 can’t wait to hear it x.’

And that’s not the only thing that Marce’ has up his sleeve.

He’s also reuniting with Blazin’ Squad (did you know he was in the Blazin’ Squad?) later this year, and they’re playing a one-off gig in London.

Yep. It’s a pretty good time for Marcel RN.

Things are also going well with him and girlfriend Gabby Allen. They’ve been separated over the past few days, but she told her Twitter followers this morning: ‘It’s Thursday already!! Wow this week has flown by! What’s everyone up to this weekend??!! I can’t wait to see my boyyyyy 😍😍 [sic].’

The couple went official in the villa, and both dropped the ‘L’ bomb. So it’s great to see that they’re just as tight now that they’re back in the real world.

And with Marcel’s recent success, some reckon there could even be another exciting announcement in the near future.

One fan Tweeted him: ‘You know what they say, everything comes in 3’s so what’s the 3rs announcement? 😉😂 [sic].’

An engagement? Moving in together?! Okay, we might be getting ahead of ourselves, but we’re SO up for a Love Island wedding.

Congratulations on all your amazing news, Marce’!