Love Island’s Marcel Somerville ‘Dropped As Celebs Go Dating’s New Love Guru’ After His Split

Let’s face it, Marcel Somerville hasn’t had a great time recently.

After breaking up with Love Island girlfriend Gabby Allen, the reality star was then forced to admit he’s not exactly been very well behaved.

And by that, we mean he supposedly cheated whilst on holiday with her. Not cool.

Unfortunately, things have just got a whole lot worse for Marcel as he’s reportedly been dropped from a potential job on Celebs Go Dating.

Yup, apparently the former Blazin’ Squad star almost bagged himself a role on the hit E4 show alongside relationship expert Nadia Essex following Eden Blackman’s shock exit.

‘The team at Celebs Go Dating thought Marcel would be a perfect fit for the show and would be the ideal person to give the celebs some advice’, a source told The Sun.

‘Marcel was in talks with producers but when it came out that he had been cheated on Gabby, he was quickly dropped.’

It’s no surprise that 32-year-old Marcel was lined-up to join the matchmaking show after he became the villa’s very own ‘Love Doctor’ last year, offering advice to his fellow islanders throughout the series.

And the former rapper even released a book called Dr. Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love immediately after leaving the show.

But it looks like Marcel didn’t exactly follow his own advice, and after nine months with his girlfriend Gabby, 26, the pair called it quits following speculation that he slept with another woman during their romantic getaway to Mexico.

Confirming the reason behind the shock break-up, telly star Marcel released a statement which read: ‘Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up.

‘Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

‘Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

‘Gabby was a special part of my Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him.’