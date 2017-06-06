Why Last Night’s Love Island Was A Teeny Bit Awkward For Marcel

Love Island is BACK. And we couldn't be happier. But there's a few reasons why everyone was taking about Marcel during the first episode...

Last night, Monday 5th June, saw the return of Love Island. And we could not be happier.

Eleven tanned singles entered the dreamy new villa in the hope of finding their true love, amongst them was 31-year-old Marcel Somerville.

Unfortunately for the music producer, things didn’t get off to the best of starts. With the girls already standing in a line-up on the grass, host Caroline Flack introduced the new arrival and asked any lady that might have taken a shine to him to step forward.

Awkwardly, none of them did. Poor Marcel.

After being put on the subs bench, he finally ended up being coupled with Olivia Attwood.

But that wasn’t the main reason why people were chatting about him on social media.

In case you missed it, Marcel actually has something of a celebrity past. Yup, the musician was actually a member of ’00s band Blazin’ Squad.

At first, it seemed as though Marc’ was trying to keep schtum about his past. But on the very first night, he dropped a subtle hint in his evening toast with the islanders.

Raising a glass to their time in the villa, he said: ‘Everyone here. It’s our first night. We’re all beautiful people. We’re in a beautiful environment.

‘Beautiful surroundings. It’s nice and warm by the fire.

‘It’s blazin’ hot. To us people.’

Sneaky.

It didn’t end there, though.

After nobody picked up on his hint, he took his partner aside to come clean. He told Olivia, ‘Everyone’s been asking me questions about what I do and that kind of stuff. I don’t really want to give too much away. Because obviously I don’t want to change people’s thoughts…

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘I’d rather keep it between ourselves because I don’t want everyone to get a bit awkward.

‘I produce music now but when I was younger I used to be in a band. Do you remember the band called Blazin’ Squad? I was from the Blazin’ Squad. About ten of us. I look totally different to how I did when I was in a band.’

Viewers at home just couldn’t hide the fact that they found the whole thing quite ‘cringe’.

To make matters even more awkward, Olivia seemed to have got the band confused with So Solid Crew.

LOL.

The next day, he name-dropped again, but this time to Jessica.

And people couldn’t help but remember Zara Holland’s Miss GB situation last year…

Well, it’s safe to say that we’re totally hooked already.

ROLL ON 9PM.