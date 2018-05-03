Love Island’s Marcel Has Confessed To Cheating On Girlfriend Gabby

It seems he's Dr Marcel no more

Love Island‘s Marcel Somerville has admitted that he did cheat on his girlfriend Gabby Allen. *Sigh*.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the couple had split, with reports claiming that Marcel had been unfaithful while he and Gabby were in Mexico earlier this year.

The source claimed to The Sun: ‘They had a row one night so Gabby went back to their hotel room to sleep while Marcel started chatting to another woman at the bar, where they kissed in full view of other guests.’

Gabby seemed to corroborate these rumours when she deleted all trace of Marcel from her Instagram page. She later tweeted: ‘‘Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.

‘It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I’m sure, in time, I’ll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.’

Now Marcel, 32, has come clean. His representative said: ‘Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

‘Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

‘Gabby was a special part of Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him.’

We’re sending lots of love to Gabby at this tough time. Perhaps she could head back to Love Island this year…?