So… How Accurate Is The Love Island Lie Detector Test?

Amber on Love Island
By

Former Islanders have spoken out

Well… last night’s episode of Love Island was dramatic, wasn’t it?

We saw the girls take a lie detector test, which resulted in suspicion and arguments galore. We’re looking at you, Sam, Olivia and Gabby.

See: Tension Rises Between The Love Islanders As Sam Calls Gabby ‘Fake’

Olivia on Love Island

The lie detector test caused tension last night

But while the test makes for great telly, viewers have one question on their minds – how accurate is it?

Tweets included: ‘Everyone getting aggy about #LoveIsland 😂 the lie detector was probably twisted for viewers enjoyment – reality TV not documentary #getagrip,’ and: ‘You have to laugh off the lie detector results because it’s not 100% correct. It just shows how they are all game players! @LoveIsland [sic].’

Now last year’s contestants have chipped in, with Cara de la Hoyde writing on her account: ‘It’s not real but they convince you it is major head f*** 😩👀.’

She then continued: ‘Its a fabricated test to provide entertainment 😩 last year @ab_bowen07 machine fell off half way through and I had to stick it back on him 😂 [sic].’

Kady McDermott added: ‘Oh the day where the producers chose who fail and pass, I loved that day last year, not! #biased.

‘It’s a load of crap basically lol 😂 [sic].’

See: The Bizarre Reason Why You May Have Seen Love Island’s Kem On Your Screen Before

Meanwhile, Olivia Buckland said: ‘Guys guys guys haha. The actual lie detector system is LEGIT but the islanders will just all be s***ting their panties & it’s nerve rackin!

‘Because it measures breathing, pulse, sweat. If you have anxiety or are nervous or agitated it will suggest a lie, but may not be one [sic].’

But 2015 contestant Jon Clark has a slightly different opinion, Tweeting: ‘Lol it is the same one they use on @itvjeremykyle 😩 [sic].’

Hmmm. Fans have made some interesting points, with one stating: ‘No lie detector is real, including Jeremy Kyle, heck that’s why it’s not admissible in court lol.’

Another said: ‘People taking a lie detector as law 😂 . It measures heart rate which constantly changes- not used in court for this reason! #LoveIsland [sic].’

We think it’s safe to say we should take the results with a pinch of salt, eh?