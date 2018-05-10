Love Island’s Liana Has Had A Makeover And Looks Totally Different Now

We hardly recognised the 2016 islander...

Love Island is officially back on our radars. Not only are we super excited for the brand new series that is about to hit our screens, but Netflix has also brought series one and series two back into our lives.

Love Island 2016 did a fine ol’ job of sucking us all in; we’re not ashamed to say we became totally addicted.

Of course the original line-up of singletons were entertaining enough, but we also haven’t forgotten about some of the late arrivals.

In case you need a reminder, Liana Isadora Van Riel entered the villa at the same time as fellow newbie Tina Stinnes – also from Made In Chelsea fame.

They faced an army of loved-up islanders, so had a pretty tough time trying to couple-up. Well, that is the name of the game.

Liana didn’t exactly find love on the show, but (for some reason) her hair became a big talking point, with many viewers discussing her dark roots.

The reality babe got a brand new ‘do after leaving the villa, but she’s looking very different these days.

Two years later, whilst having a little scroll down our Instagram feed, we noticed that Liana has taken things from bleach blonde to dark, dark brown.

A post shared by Li 🌸 (@liana.isadora) on May 7, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Looking beaut, lady.

It seems as though her followers are still praising her for her time on the show, with comments still reading: ‘Your amaizing liana you were one of my favorites on love island!!!! [sic]’.

Here’s hoping that this year’s Love Island line-up is just as good…