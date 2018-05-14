Love Island Bosses Are Apparently Considering An LGBTQ+ Series

'Absolutely we'd consider two series a year...'

Love Island 2018 is right around the corner and, in case you haven’t guessed, we cannot wait.

But as excited as we are for a brand new series – complete with a whole bunch of fresh islanders – we can’t quite shake the feeling that we’re going to need to savour every single moment.

Why? Well, before we know it, we’ll have a gaping reality TV-shaped hole in our evenings again… Remember how gutting it was when last year’s show came to an end?

There may be a glimmer of hope though, as one of the show’s producers has hinted that there might one day be two different seasons hitting our screens in one year. WE KNOW.

Love Island scooped the gong in the Best Reality and Constructed Factual category at the BAFTA TV awards last weekend. Show producers Richard Cowles and Sarah Tyekiff attended the event, alongside former contestants Chris Hughes and Marcel Somerville, and they revealed the very interesting information during a press conference.

Having been asked whether an LGBTQ+ series, with same-sex couples, would ever happen, Cowles said: ‘We’ve had bisexual people in the show – for a dating show, you need everyone to fancy everyone, so if you have gay and heterosexual in the same place, they’re not going to fancy each other.

‘[so]We’d have to dedicated show [for that]… Absolutely we’d consider two series a year.’

We’re in.

You may remember that Sophie Gradon, who took part in the reality show in 2016, identified as bisexual.

She coupled-up with Thomas Powell, and the pair finally made things official – following a handful of ups and downs (one of which involved a wardrobe) – whilst in the villa.

But after her boyfriend was voted out of the show, Sophie dated new islander Katie Salmon before eventually realising that she really did want to be with Tom.

With Courtney Act recently taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, all kinds of conversations surrounding gender fluidity, identity and sexuality were brought to a wider audience.

We would definitely welcome an LGBTQ+ series of Love Island.

Especially if it helps to further these conversations.