Which Love Island Lad Does This Blogger Claim To Be Involved With?

And could she be heading into the villa?

Influencer and beauty blogger ‘Amy’s Makeup Box’ caused a stir on Twitter recently when she shared something pretty hilarious with her 10,000 followers.

On the second day of the new series of Love Island, Amy revealed she’d been texting one of the new lads entering the villa. Awkward!

‘It’s all fun and games until the guy you are texting says he’s going on holiday… Ends up on @loveisland,’ she tweeted.

The make-up artist has a pretty strong following on social media, and LI fans were quick to respond begging her to reveal which contestant it was.

Beeeeachy vibez A post shared by 💄 A M Y 💄 (@amysmakeupbox) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Even former Love Island lady Sophie Gradon got involved in the drama.

‘Omfg,’ she replied. ‘I can’t cope!!! Johnny or Chris?!’

Amy’s followers have been trying to persuade her to enter the show and confront the mystery man, and Amy doesn’t seem completely opposed to the idea, either.

‘Who knows,’ she responded to one fan. ‘I’ll let you know if I get that call.’

Poor Amy seems to have been ‘Jon Clark-ed’, as followers are putting it, and the YouTube star has admitted to not having the best dating history.

‘I swear it always happens to me,’ she moaned to her fans. ‘I have the WORST luck when it comes to dating.’

Because I felt like posting this selfie 😂🤓🌶 Top – @zara A post shared by 💄 A M Y 💄 (@amysmakeupbox) on May 28, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

The 21-year-old blogger from Somerset tried to clear things up with her followers last night.

She wrote: ‘Just to make it clear & commenting back to assumptions…

We were only texting He’s not a love a love rat I find it funny.’

Could she be involved with 24-year-old Chris from Gloucestershire, or 26-year-old Jonny from Essex? Hmm…

Whoever it is, we would LOVE Amy to enter the villa and cause some mischief.

C’mon @LoveIsland… Make it happen!

By Emily Jefferies