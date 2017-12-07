Love Island’s Kem Cetinay Breaks His Silence On His Split From Amber Davies

The couple announced that they'd ended things earlier this week

It’s been a difficult few days for Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Just months after winning the ITV2 show, the couple announced over the weekend that they were going their separate ways. *Sobs*.

They announced in a statement: ‘With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

‘Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.’

A source reportedly revealed to The Sun: ‘They’ve been at each other’s necks for the past month. They’ve been living on top of each other and clashed over the smallest things.

‘It’s also been very hard for them to see each other with their hectic schedules. They tried to make it work but realised they want different things and being together was too tough.’

Now Kem, 21, has broken his silence on the split, tweeting: ‘It’s been a tough week, but I just wanted to thank everybody who has been so kind and supportive, the messages have proper kept me going. Unfortunately things didn’t work out but I know Amber will do amazing and I’ll always be proud of her x.’

Let’s hope these two continue onwards and upwards in 2018. Sending you both lots of love, guys.