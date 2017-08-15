Love Island’s Kem Spills The Beans On Montana’s Split From Alex

The Love Island lady broke things off with her beau after leaving the villa. And close friend Kem has something to say about it...

We all like to keep up-to-date with our favourite Love Island couples.

After investing seven weeks of our time, watching their highs and lows, we just need to know which ones are making it IRL.

Of course, you’ve probably heard that Montana Brown and Alex Beattie have been one of the first to call time on their romance since touching back down in the UK.

Following some speculation about their relationship, Montana, 21, took to Twitter to make the announcement. She wrote: ‘Alex and I have decided to split.

‘Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn’t been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him.’

Alex then took to his own account to share a similar message, explaining: ‘Me and Montana met yesterday and have decided that it’s best to call it a day with relationship with each other.

‘It’s been very hard on the outside to make us work how we desired. I still have strong feelings towards her and will be remaining close friends and supporting her throughout everything.’

Now, winner Kem Cetinay has spoken out about the former Love Island couple.

In a chat with the Metro, the Essex hairdresser reportedly explained that he didn’t see their break-up coming.

‘It did shock me a little but after leaving I’ve become really close to Montana as she’s good friends with Amber,’ he said.

‘I just think after leaving the villa, things don’t work, and they were mature about it and nipped it in the bud early…

‘They’re still friends but they’re just not compatible on the outside and work was coming first before their relationships.’

We’re wishing them both the best.

And it’s nice to see that they still have the support of their Love Island friends.