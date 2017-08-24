Love Island’s Kem Shuts Down THOSE ‘Single’ Rumours With One Tweet

The Love Island winners are still going strong...

Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies seem to be going from strength-to-strength since being crowned winners of the ITV2 series.

The pair have been discussing their future together – with marriage being a recurring theme – and have been sharing super loved-up selfies of each other on their social media profiles.

Bringing my girl home to Essex🐰❤️ A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Yup. Fans are invested. We’re invested. EVERYONE wants to know what’s going on with Kember.

So much so, in fact, that some eagle-eyed fans appeared to stumble across Kem’s Facebook profile – and were upset to find that he was still listed as being ‘single’.

What’s more, it’s been reported that he wasn’t even friends with his new lady.

So, what does it all mean?!

I've honestly never met a human like him. No one will ever understand how grateful I am to have him in my life! 💌⚖️ A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Well, we can put an end to the panic, because it turns out that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for the Facebook drama.

See: What Love Island Winners Kem And Amber Spent Their Prize Money On

Having seen the speculation unfold, the Essex hairdresser took to Twitter to put an end to the ‘split’ rumours.

Kem wrote: ‘How is there a story that im single because of my Facebook status.. I haven’t had access to my facebook since before the show, grow up guys’ [sic].

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

He even added a laughing emoji, to show just how ridiculous he found the whole thing.

Amber then retweeted his message, adding the words: ‘Definitely not single.. allllllll mine…’

Phew. We’re glad to hear it.

The two most important women in my life❤️ A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

And it looks as though they’ve been getting more serious…

Amber appears to have been getting closer to Kem’s family, with the reality star posting a picture of her with his mum.

Writing an adorable caption to go with it, he branded them ‘the two most important women in my life’.

OUR HEARTS.