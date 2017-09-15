WHAT!?

Former Love Island 2017 contestants Danielle Sellers and Nathan Joseph have revealed a BIG secret to OK! magazine about something that was never shown to the public…

When asked if there was any action or drama that happened in the villa that we didn’t get to see, Nathan let slip: ‘When Kem and Chyna went in the hideaway?’

‘So Kem and Chyna spent the night in the hideaway, but they didn’t show it,’ Danielle clarified.

‘They didn’t stay there, but they had a date in there… It was obviously a test for Kem,’ Nathan explained to the publication.

‘At the time, I was coupled up with Amber, and bless her, we was in bed and she was getting really upset about it,’ he continued. ‘I said to Amber: ‘If Kem has a brain, nothing will happen’ – and obviously, nothing did.’

Making up for Nathan’s slip (oops) Danielle attempted to remedy the situation: ‘Nothing happened, it was just a good date. It should have been aired, but I don’t think it was. We didn’t see it, but we heard about it!’

Phew, that’s good to know as the show’s champions Kem and Amber seem more loved up than ever right now.

The Essex-based barber even revealed to the publication recently that they’ve been discussing marriage: ‘We’ll have three weddings – one in Essex, one in Wales and one in Cyprus.

‘We’ll spread it over a week. And maybe even have on in another country!’ he continued to gush over his gorgeous girlfriend. ‘We’re like Gavin and Stacey, aren’t we?’

And it looks like the petite brunette (Amber, not Kem) agreed: ‘We’ll have a huge wedding! We’ll milk it massively.’

We’re so happy that these two have made things work. Keep up the cuteness, you two!