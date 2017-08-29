Love Island Winner Kem Cetinay’s Audition Tape Has Been Leaked Online

It looks like Kem was quite the charmer even before he went on the show...

Kem Cetinay proved to be one of the most popular Love Island contestants EVER after winning the hearts of viewers with his sense of humour and keen musical aspirations.

Not only was he the joker of the villa, but Kem showed his softer side when he met islander Amber Davies, a 20-year-old dancer from Wales, so much so that he even gave her an infinity bracelet symbolising his love for her.

Cute, right?

And after the couple won the show, their careers have really taken off with both of them working on their own fashion lines and even getting a presenting slot on Good Morning Britain.

But now we get to see a little sneak-peek of what Kem was like before he found fame as a tape has been leaked that is rumoured to be part of his audition for the hit ITV2 show, with multiple publications reporting that Kem sent this short snippet of his life to the producers – and it clearly worked!

Titled A Day With Kem: Episode 1, the video begins with the 21-year-old opening his front door shirtless, seeming sleepy and moaning: ‘Geez, it’s way too early for this.’

The camera then follows him to the kitchen where Kem laughs and enjoys a glass of water by his fridge, before telling the viewers: ‘Let’s go!’

Once Kem is ready he hops into his convertible sports car and is seen rapping lyrics such as: ‘You ain’t making money like me,’ before enjoying a bit of Justin Bieber as the video comes to an end.

The mini-documentary style video could be giving fans of the star a taste of what else is to come from Kem, as he is due to begin a new show with islander and new BFF Chris Hughes.

Both of the Love Island hunks weren’t shy about wanting to break into the British rap music scene and it has been confirmed that their upcoming show will follow Kem and Chris on a musical journey as they prepare for their first ever live performance – outside the villa, of course.

Kem told the Daily Mail that he is excited to start this new adventure with his best pal: ‘Amber aside, Chris was the best thing to come out of the Love Island villa for me. He’s like an actual brother, so when the opportunity came up to pick up where we left off and take our bromance to the next level it was a no brainer.’