Love Island’s Kem Says He And Amber Aren’t The ‘Perfect Couple’

The LI winner has been speaking out about his relationship...

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies might seem like they have the dream relationship, having become official and said the ‘L’ word on the show before finally taking the prize, but Kem has admitted that they are far from the ‘perfect couple.’

In a new interview with The Sun’s Bizarre column, the 21-year-old, who has secured his own spin-off show with best friend Chris Hughes, said: ‘When Love Island finished there was so much pressure and then trying to juggle a relationship – it hasn’t been easy.

‘We aren’t perfect all the time but we do talk about things; we communicate with each other.’

It took me 21 years to find someone as weird as me… But when you know you know 💛 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

He then added: ‘It is hard with the media. I am a really sensitive person. People are going to have opinions and it is hard. I try to walk away from it.

‘Not everyone is going to like me – not everyone is going to think we’re the perfect couple, we know we’re not.’

Aw. We love the honesty, and we know that every relationship takes work. But we’re loving the fact that they’re putting their all into it – and it seems as though they’re doing well so far.

Can't believe im not going to see this one for over a week 😩 gonna miss youuuu @amb_d 💚💛 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

Wanting to take things at a good pace, Kem explained: ‘I’m not going to be asking Amber to marry me yet but I am taking her away on a surprise holiday.

‘I want to take her to Center Parcs for Christmas – what do you think? They have quad bikes and zip wires – it’ll be fun.’

We adore a trip to Center Parcs…

Can we come too?!