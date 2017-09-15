Love Island’s Kady McDermott Has Some Advice For The Other Couples

The Love Island lady, who shot to fame on last year's series, has been speaking out...

Kady McDermott met her boyfriend Scott Thomas on Love Island last year.

The pair, who experienced a bit of a roller-coaster during their time on the show, came third in the final.

Eventually winning over viewers, the couple have had the support of fans ever since, securing themselves as one of the most treasured couples from the series.

Kady and Scott were recently hit by ‘split’ rumours, with the 22-year-old cryptically tweeting about a ‘new chapter’ and both of them seeming a little absent from one another’s birthday celebrations on social media.

Fellow LI finalist Olivia Buckland then spoke out to address the claims, stating that Skady are still going strong.

Now, Kady has opened up about some of the difficulties that are faced by the reality TV couples when they leave the show.

Speaking to OK! online to promote her new By Kady makeup range, the brunette babe explained: ‘With the relationships, the first three months – especially when Scott and I came out of Love Island – we were literally non-stop.

‘And you’re on your phone all the time. It’s about spending quality time with each other, so when they do go for dinner, turning their phones off, because you can really get sucked into the social media world.

‘It’s hard for them, because you forget to have normal conversations. It is important to step away from the phone sometimes.’

Luckily, most of this year’s finalists seem to be coping pretty well with their newfound fame and social followings.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, who won the show this summer, regularly post loved-up snaps on social media, and have openly discussed their plans for the future.

We’ll still be rooting for our faves, and hope that they get that oh-so-important one-on-one time.