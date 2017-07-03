You’re Really Going To Want To See Love Island’s Jonny’s Instagram

He's not short of a bob or two...

It’s fair to say that Jonny Mitchell has been one of the most controversial contestants on this year’s Love Island.

The 26-year-old seemed to be getting on well with Camilla Thurlow, until they had an awkward argument over feminism.

They worked through things and ended up re-coupling. But then Jonny ditched his lady for Tyla Carr, and snogged her mere HOURS later. *Shakes fist*.

They’ve now moved on to other people. Camilla’s coupled up with new lad Craig Lawson, while Jonny chose Danielle Sellers on last night’s show (although he’s still cracking on with Tyla).

So yeah, Jonny’s contributed quite a lot of drama to the villa so far.

But what’s the Essex lad like away from the show? Well, we’ve been doing some digging and found his Instagram page. And it makes for very interesting viewing…

It seems he’s quite the jet-setter – and lives one seriously luxurious lifestyle. There are countless photos of him flying in business class, heading to destinations including Thailand, Russia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

We see him rocking dapper suits, eating at fancy restaurants and showing off an array of expensive watches.

So how does he afford all this? Well, he works as a business director, being a shareholder in his dad’s specialist care company that deals with supported housing for people.

But it doesn’t seem as though he actually spends that much time in the office.

When a follower commented on one of his holiday pictures: ‘Do you ever work? 😂,’ he replied: ‘When the mood strikes me lol [sic].’

Cor. The villa probably seems a bit downmarket to him, doesn’t it?