Things Between Love Island’s Jonny And Chyna Just Got Really Awkward

The pair sparked 'dating' rumours after leaving the villa, but they appeared to 'split' during the Love Island reunion show on Sunday night...

Jonny Mitchell was probably one of the most controversial contestants on this year’s Love Island.

What with his failed romance with Camilla Thurlow (who just so happened to be described as the ‘nation’s sweetheart’ by adoring fans) and that debate about feminism, he became the man that viewers loved to hate.

The 26-year-old’s time on the ITV2 show came to an end after he volunteered to leave the villa to save Tyla Carr. And his emotional departure saw the pair of them promising to wait for each other on the outside.

Of course, ‘Muggy Mike’ soon returned. And it didn’t take too long for Tyla’s head to turn.

But instead of crying into his pillow at home, Jonny was pretty busy spending time with former islander Chyna Ellis.

So …he surprised me to a weekend away in Budapest ❤️ feel like a princess right now ✨ A post shared by Chyna Ellis (@chynaellis_) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

The pair soon sparked romance rumours, sharing snaps from nights out and even jetting off on holiday together.

During Sunday night’s reunion show, Caroline Flack took the opportunity to find out what all of the islanders had been up to since arriving back in the UK.

But when the spotlight turned on Jonny and Chyna, it all got a little bit awkward. Yup, it looked as though – live on air – the pair couldn’t quite agree on their relationship status.

Jonny seemed to be under the impression that they were ‘keeping things open’, but it looked very much like it came as news to Chyna, who was left open-mouthed at the comment.

Oh dear.

Chyna pulled him up live on air, saying: ‘Keeping it open? What the hell?’

Jonny tried to explain: ‘We’re just very good friends… we’re having a bit of fun.’

But Chyna wasn’t letting it go, pointing out that he’d taken her on holiday as part of that ‘fun.’

Caroline acknowledged that everything had suddenly got a little ‘awkward’, before moving on and changing the subject.

Viewers didn’t take long to share their opinions, with reactions including:

One fan wrote: ‘Jonny has just mugged chyna off live on TV #LoveIslandReunion’ [sic].

And it seems as though Chyna didn’t leave it there, taking to Instagram later in the evening to get her revenge.

Posting a series of pictures of Jonny, she wrote: ‘what a little pr***’.

Have we just witnessed a Love Island break-up?