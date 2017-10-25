This Love Island Star Is Rocking A New Look And We Love It

#HairGoals.

Just when we thought Love Island‘s Jessica Shears couldn’t get any more gorgeous, she’s gone and proved us wrong…

Taking to Instagram to debut her new look – which we are seriously crushing over – with her 1.2 million followers, Jess showed off her long locks, writing: ‘Okay so i’m kinda obsessed with my new hair 😍 thanks to the amazingly talented @jameslearhairdressing for the colour change and to @beauty_worksonline for the mermaid length hair ♥️ [sic]’

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Doesn’t she look amazing?!

We’re getting serious hair envy over here…

And it looks like we aren’t the only ones, as fans were quick to praise the reality TV star on her new ‘do.

‘When you think @jessica_rose_uk can’t get any better… she goes and does this!!😍😍 absolutely gorgeous xx [sic]’ gushed one fan, and another wrote: ‘I love this so much ❤️ you really suit it 😍💓💘 [sic]’

‘Thoose hair extensions are absolutely gorgeous were they from 😍x [sic]’ asked a third, while a fourth praised Jess: ‘Omg Jess you lost so much weight (u didn’t need to) but u look amazing!!😍😍❤️❤️ Also I absolutely love your hair with the extensions, unreal💗x [sic]’

This comes after another change that Jess has gone through recently, as the star also opened up about having a second boob job after getting trolled about her figure whilst on the ITV2 show.

Sharing the results with her fans, Jess gave some advice to anyone undergoing breast surgery on Instagram: ‘Had the most amazing recovery from my recent breast surgery thanks to the amazing people at @w1wellness and my @macom_medical post surgery bra – girls having the right compression garment is so important as it helps with enhancing treatment outcomes, improving healing times, minimising scarring and reducing pain. ♥️ [sic]’

Jess, we think you’re looking completely amazing RN.