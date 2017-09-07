Love Island’s Jessica Shears And Dom Lever Are Planning A Family

These two have some BIG plans...

Jessica Shears met Dom Lever on this year’s series of ITV’s hit dating show Love Island.

After Jess was dumped from the villa by her fellow islanders (ouch) Dom was left heartbroken, but the pair reunited soon after and quickly made things official.

Despite receiving quite a lot of doubt from the public – mainly due to THOSE Muggy Mike rumours – the couple have seemed to prove everyone wrong and look more loved up than EVER.

In fact, the are even planning on taking a VERY big step in their relationship…

Speaking to The Sun, Dom discussed wanting a family with Jess: ‘We are planning to have kids ASAP. Honestly I just want them now, I’m game. Jess keeps reminding me I’m almost 30 and need to be a dad soon.’

Jess agreed, explaining she’s got it all planned out: ‘I keep telling him that if he doesn’t have children now, he’s going to be this age when they leave school which means he won’t be able to retire and I put it all out on the time scale.

‘We both really want kids, we love them,’ the brunette beauty added.

And that’s not the only thing on the cards for this couple, as they have ALSO been discussing marriage.

They sure do move quickly, don’t they?!

Dom admitted that engagement has definitely been on their minds: ‘We have talked about engagement and it’s a progression. It’s definitely something we are thinking about – when you know you know don’t you. It’s only a matter of time.’

‘I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else,” Jess gushed about her bf.

We would LOVE a Love Island wedding… C’mon guys, make it happen!