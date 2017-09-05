WHAT was going on between them!?

After simultaneously being voted out of the Love Island villa, rumours quickly began circulating that Jessica Shears and ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis had a secret fling in the hotel despite Jess’ boyfriend Dom Lever still staying loyal to Jess on the show.

Both Jess and Mike have denied the fling, but Mike’s stuttering, sheepish explanation of what happened did not convince many…

However, since the rumours have died down a bit, Jess and Dom have seemed VERY loved up and proved most of the doubters wrong.

So what on EARTH went on between Mike and Jess at the TV Choice Awards last night? Well…

In a series of suspicious snaps, Mike and Jess were seen chatting and laughing outside The Dorchester Hotel where the awards took place, with her arm around Mike’s neck and her hand on his face…

Mike was also caught trying to have a feel of Jess’ bum… What would Dom have to say about that?!

See: Love Island’s Amber Opens Up About Kem At The TV Choice Awards

Well, Dom was nowhere to be seen at this point, despite having been snapped at the beginning of the evening with his girlfriend.

More: Love Island Fans Are Confused About Gabby Allen’s Instagram

It looked as if Dom’s absence didn’t stop Jess from having a good time, however, as she was later photographed looking a tad worse for wear with no shoes on as she attempted to climb into a taxi alone.

The brunette beauty – who made sure she was the centre of attention in a pink latex mini-dress – admitted to taking the partying a bit too far as she joked on Twitter: ‘Had so much fun at the TV Choice awards!!! Deffo drunk too much – cue leaving shoes in the venue and leaving in front of paps bare foot [sic]’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Neither Jess, Mike or Dom have addressed the speculation caused by the photos.