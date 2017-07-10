Why Love Island’s Jess Is ‘Suspicious’ Of Montana Brown

The Love Island lady has something to say about her former islander...

Love Island‘s Jessica Shears always shared a little bit of drama with her fellow islander Montana Brown.

Anyone that’s been watching the current series of the ITV2 reality show from the start will already know that Mon’ was coupled-up with Dominic Lever from day one – and they appeared to be pretty smitten.

Well, that was until he ‘pied her’ to pursue things with Jessica.

As the first bombshell, it was Jess’s job to spend a little time getting to know the lads before deciding to pick one to couple-up with.

She chose Dom and the rest, as they say, is history.

Despite the fact that Montana and Dom became friends and she’s now loved-up with new boy Alex, Jess seems to be harbouring some suspicions.

Since her reunion with Dom, who was dumped from the villa a week ago, Jess reportedly told OK!: ‘I’ve been suspicious about Montana for a while…

‘She also chose to keep Jonny [Mitchell] in, even though Camilla [Thurlow] is her best mate.

‘Any time anyone has an argument, she’s there trying to stick her nose in.’

Of course, Camilla is now happily getting to know Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt, so it’s fair to say that Jonny’s presence in the villa is no longer affecting her.

Yup. Jamilla 2.0 is here, and fans are loving it.

As for Dom and Jess, they have reunited in the UK and seem to be going from strength-to-strength.

They’ve even announced that they plan to move in together.

Speaking on This Morning, Dom explained: ‘Obviously I feel like we’re great.

‘Being in the villa there’s only so much you can accomplish and I feel like we did it all – other than being official.

‘So now we’ve come out, obviously now we are official and see where it goes…’

Aww, you guys.