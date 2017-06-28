Love Island’s Jess Shears Reacts To Dom And Montana’s Re-Coupling

It seems as though the original couple are back together again. And 'girlfriend' Jess has something to say about it...

Tuesday night’s Love Island saw some make-ups (we’re sorta looking at you, Amber and Kem) some almost-break-ups (oh, Jonny) and a surprise re-coupling.

It doesn’t seem all that long ago that we watched the boys stand around the fire pit to be hand-picked by the ladies, but the Love Island powers-that-be seemed to have decided that it was time to shake things up once again.

And what they say goes.

It was business as usual for most of the couples.

Of course, Marcel wasted no time in declaring his feelings for Gabby – even dropping the G-word. Yup, it seems as though they’re the first couple to make it offish.

Jonny chose Camilla, Simon opted for fellow newbie Tyla and – obviously – Chris and Olivia stuck by each other.

Having hinted at a reconciliation earlier on in the day, Kem chose to re-couple with Amber.

If you can do your maths, you’ve probably worked out that Dom was left with the beautiful Montana.

Of course, being up on your Love Island history, you’ll know that the 26-year-old’s lady, Jess Shears, was voted out of the show last week. They have both been adamant that they will remain faithful, with Jess denying the allegations that she’s already strayed with fellow islander Mike.

Dom made a pretty heartwarming speech about Mon’, making things clear it was a coupling of friendship and that he was hoping for a fella to come in and sweep her off her feet.

But, considering the pair have already smooched and were coupled-up on day one, it was probably still a little bit of an awkward moment for them.

Understandably, Jess had tuned in to watch from home.

Reacting to the moment live as it aired, she wrote: ‘Montana and Dom back together again 🙄😂🙈 @LoveIsland’.

Chloe Crowhurst, who was dumped from the island most recently, told her: ‘You’re his girlfriend doll, you’ve got nothing to worry about! 💖’. Jess responded: ‘Haha love this ❤️❤️ I know peach just funny bless them both xx’.

Hold up. Did she just confirm the ‘girlfriend’ label too?!

Fans and followers wasted no time in commenting on the situation, with a few branding Dom a ‘snake’ and a few others believing that Jess might have been annoyed by the situation.

Clearing things up, she added: ‘As if people thought I was going in on either Dom or Mon – not at all just laughing at the situation as did both of them 👍🏽❤️’.

No dramz to see here, guys.