The pair still seem pretty strong, despite viewers' discussions about THAT Mike chat...

In Love Island last night, Mike appeared to hint that there might have been more to his relationship with Jess than they’ve previously let on.

After a chat with some of his fellow islanders (which saw him being asked the big question) he had a follow-up chat with Marcel where he claimed that Jess would have wanted to be with him if he’d tried, but that she has to ‘do what she’s got to do’.

And now, viewers seemed pretty convinced that there’s more to the story.

Since Mike’s claims, fans have been eagerly waiting for Jess and Dom’s responses, but neither of them have posted any statements on social media yet.

HOWEVER, the two clearly aren’t going to let Mike bother them as they enjoyed a cute date night in Manchester last night – despite the public’s social media reactions to the episode of Love Island.

Posting a cosy snap with her man, Jess wrote: ‘Last night at @menageriemcr was too much fun 💖💖💖💖 officially my fave place in Manchester’.

Last night at @menageriemcr was too much fun 💖💖💖💖 officially my fave place in Manchester A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Yet followers’ minds still weren’t changed, with one commenting: ‘Your relationship fake u love mike😭😭😭😭’ and another sending a warning to Dom: ‘Dom I’m just saying watch last nights episode and then have a think about you and Jess 😬😂’ [sic].

Oh dear.

Thankfully, Jess did have some fans sticking up for her. One supportive follower wrote: ‘Oh leave them alone, it’s their own choice what they do and how much trust they have in each other’ [sic].

The debate has been circulating on Twitter too, with many reading into Mike’s words. One fan wrote: ‘i believe Mike when he says Jess would be with him if it wasn’t for Dom, but them power couple promo codes are more important to her [sic]’.

Ouch.

Last year’s islander Scott Thomas, along with girlfriend Kady McDermott, agreed that Mike had given the game away.

Scott labelled Mike’s answer as ‘the most unconvincing “Nah”‘ and Kady shared: ‘Omg Mike I think you’re fabulous but you can’t lie for S***’ [sic].

One thing is for sure, Mike has definitely been stirring the wooden spoon since going back into the villa.

And we’ll definitely be tuning in tonight to find out what might happen next.

Eep.

By Emily Jefferies