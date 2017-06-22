Love Island’s Jess Just Said Something Surprising About Camilla

The dumped islander has been speaking out about her time on the ITV2 show...

Jess Shears has become the second girl to leave the Love Island villa. One of the original line-up, the model had been coupled-up with Dominic Lever from early, having stolen him from Montana in her first re-coupling decision.

The couple, who seemed to be one of the most solid in the villa, went from strength-to-strength, even spending a night in the hideaway together.

Of course, the results of Wednesday night’s dramatic dumping mean that they’ve now been separated, although both of them seem pretty adamant that they’d like to pick things up at the end of the ITV2 show.

If you, like us, were on the edge of your sofa during last night’s show, you’ll already be aware that the remaining lads (who weren’t in the bottom three) had to select a Love Island lady to go home. When given the choice between Chloe Crowhurst, Olivia Attwood and Jess, they sent Jess home.

But, in an interview with OK! Online following her emotional exit, Jess has named one of the other girls that she would have selected, out of all of them, to go home.

‘I’d obviously did not want to sit on the fence if I was put in the boys’ position, I couldn’t imagine a harder decision to make,’ she reportedly said.

‘Camilla had her ups and downs and that she had moments where she says ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is the place for me!’

‘So maybe I would’ve chosen her because that’s what I thought was best for her.’

She then added: 'I honestly couldn't say that I could make such an easy decision about it.'

She then added: ‘I honestly couldn’t say that I could make such an easy decision about it.’

It sounds as though this was coming from a kind place, but considering that Cam’ has become a fan-favourite this year, we’re not sure that viewers will have been happy with Jess’s choice.

Still, Camilla – who is currently coupled-up with on/off partner Jonny – was saved by the public vote and is still sunning herself in the villa.

We have no doubt that Jess will be tuning in with us at 9pm.